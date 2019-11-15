Cinema, barber, medical centre proposed for giant truck stop

A DEVELOPMENT on the Warrego Highway which is slated to be the biggest truck stop in Australia, with hopes it becomes one of the leading facilities in the world, is only getting bigger.

Developers EMAAAS Pty Ltd has lodged changes to a previously approved development application with Ipswich City Council.

Plans for a massive service station, space for two cafes and five fast food outlets, a car and truck wash, truck depot and a 50-room motel were approved for the 39ha site on the highway at Haigslea by the council in the middle of the year.

Artist’s impression of Highway A2 development.

About 14ha will be developed in the first stage of Highway A2, which is named after the stretch of road that runs from North Ipswich to Mount Isa.

It has now been proposed to include a medical centre and a tyre shop, as well as add 20 rooms and an underground car park to the motel, add another cafe and fast food outlet.

It is envisaged the medical centre will be staffed by doctors, dentists and chiropractics.

If approved, the site will also house a barber, indoor and outdoor gym and a 40-seat cinema with enough room to park 140 B-doubles.

Its diesel refuelling area will be capable of filling up nine B-double trucks at the same time.

A state-of-the-art car wash centre will be capable of washing, wax and dry a car in three minutes with a throughput of 150 cars an hour.

The project, which has been planned for two decades, is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars to construct.

EMAAS representative Tony Stavrianos said changes have come from extensive consultations with truck drivers both home and abroad after visits to facilities in Europe and the United States.

Artist’s impression of Highway A2 development.

A particular inspiration was the 'world's largest truck stop' Iowa 80.

It is an ambitious project but one which is getting closer to reality.

"All oil companies want to do is sell fuel, they're not too worried about much else," he said.

"We want to create a precedent.

"Consultants have cost us millions of dollars and we haven't even scratched the soil. It's been a really long road but we're getting there.

"Tenders are going out in the next few weeks for the bulk earthworks and for the major roadworks.

"This is massive. We're doing our own electrical grid and our own sewage treatment plant on site.

"We could be turning over soil in the first quarter next year."