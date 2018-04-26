Smoking ban coming to USQ campuses

SMOKERS your time is running out to have a puff on campus as USQ has announced a ban come May 31.

The ban is being held in conjunction with 2018 World No-Tobacco Day and USQ are calling it a "breath of fresh air".

Smoking will be banned in all areas including designated smoking areas at USQ Ipswich, Springfield and Toowoomba, with Toowoomba's residential area given six months to ditch the durries.

Ipswich campus student Mel Nuttal welcomed the ban saying she has had to hold her breath walking to her car in the past, as the smoking area was located in the middle of the car park.

It was either hold her breath or walk the whole way around the massive car park to avoid the second hand smoke.

"I chose not to smoke for my health," she said.

The post-graduate mental health counselling student said she was 100% behind the ban.

The idea to first make USQ smoke free was raised back in 2009, later a smoking survey in 2011 showed solid support for the ban.

After a trial of non-smoking areas in 2012 the university introduced the first smoke free areas in 2013.

