Ciggies ‘skeleton’ bandit sells stolen smokes on Facebook

A PHONE tap of convicted methamphetamine and guns dealer Michael Giallourakis led police to the door of a bandit who robbed an IGA store with a mate when disguised in a skeleton suit costume.

The young lad was offering to sell Giallourakis – a former Brisbane-Roar soccer player – a shotgun and drugs

An Ipswich judge said IGA stores were a soft target that were too often being hit by young men like the offender.

Keegan Samuel McLennan, 23, a dad of one, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to two charges of supplying schedule 1 dangerous drugs – methylamphetamine at Augustine Heights in April 2018; unlawfully supplying a weapon Category A, B or M on April 16 last year; and robbery when armed/in company at Goodna on December 27, 2018.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said McLennan has 11 previous criminal convictions for drug, property, violence and weapons offences. And breached previous court orders.

And only eight days after being released from jail to parole McLennan committed his first supply of methylamphetamine offence.

And was subject to a suspended jail term for previous offences that is active until March next year.

McLennan had spent a total of 15-and-a-half months in jail – with 9-and-a-half months able to be declared on the new charges.

Mr Wilkins said it was 6am on September 27 last year when two males ran inside the IGA Goodna store – one wielded a hammer and the other a tyre iron.

And one male was wearing a skeleton suit.

One male jumped the counter to the cigarette cupboard and began packing cigarettes into a bag.

And the other male demanded the female employee put money into a sack he was carrying.

The male clad in the skeleton suit was heard to say hurry up we’ve got to go.

Stealing $620 cash and 72 packets of cigarettes the bandits fled the scene.

Mr Wilkins said the police investigation had made no arrests for the robbery until a phone intercept of a phone owned by a man named Giallourakis.

He said McLennan had made offers to supply ½ ounce (4 grams) of ice, in another call he offers a half-ball (1.75 grams) of ice. In one intercepted phone call McLennan offers Giallourakis a 12-gauge shotgun.

The Crown sought a four year jail term for the robbery offence, and 12 months for the supplies.

Defence barrister Mr C. Wilson said that the heart of the offending was McLennan’s drug addiction particularly methylamphetamine.

Mr Wilson said McLennan had been a good Motocross competitor until he broke both legs and unable to continue.

He descended into drug use after moving out to Charleville and suffering a broken relationship.

McLennan had since been living in a residential rehabilitation centre as part of his bail conditions.

Mr Wilson sought a probation order, saying that any penalty should allow McLennan to continue his rehabilitation program and be able to go and work in the mines to distance himself from former associates.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said McLennan was just 19 when he did the armed robbery on a female at store that was “a soft target”.

Both males were disguised and armed with metal tyre iron and a hammer.

The car used in the getaway had its plates removed and similar in appearance to a car owned by his father.

McLennan went on Facebook to advertise he had cigarettes for sale.

Judge Horneman-Wren said the man Michael Giallourakis had been many times before Ipswich courts and McLennan had been in regular contact with him.

He said McLennan has a poor criminal history for a young man that includes illegal use of stolen cars and serious assault of police.

He noted that just days after his jail release he had been in contact “with a known drug trafficker”.

He said the robbery would have been terrifying for the woman. And the community also strongly denounces the casual way that ice was being dealt on our streets.

McLennan was convicted and sentenced to four-and-a-half years jail for the armed robbery, – suspended after 288 days (he’s already served) for five years.

For the drug offences he was ordered to complete a two year probation order with counselling and drug tests.