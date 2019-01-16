Menu
Crime

Ciggies run burns learner

Ross Irby
by
16th Jan 2019 12:07 AM
LEARNER driver Jamont Ama jumped into a car and rushed to the shops to buy cigarettes for a relative who was heading to the airport to catch a plane.

But Ama overlooked a few important details.

Learner driver Ama was not not legally allowed to drive without a fully licensed driver seated beside him.

He was also required to carry his licence/learner permit and to display his yellow learner plates on a registered car.

But an Ipswich court heard when police stopped the car he was driving, Ama did not satisfy any of the criteria.

Jamont Tala Ama, 26, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to four offences: being a learner licence holders failed to comply with licence conditions on December 19, 2018; driving when L-plates were not displayed or clearly visible; driving an unregistered motor vehicle; and contravening a police direction.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said officers saw a blue Holden Commodore at 2.30pm on December 19.

Checks revealed the car to be unregistered from December 7.

Its driver was intercepted and Ama told officers he was a learner driver and did not have his licence with him.

"He said he was aware he was to display L-plates and to have a licensed driver beside him," Mr Tsoi said.

"He was rushing to shops to buy cigarettes for a cousin who was rushing to catch a plane.

"The car was borrowed and he wasn't aware it was unregistered."

Magistrate Andy Cridland fined Ama $800, which was sent to SPER for a payment plan.

No order was made about his licence.

