Ciggies, cash and chocolate stolen in break-in
Crime

Ciggies, cash and choccies stolen in multiple break-ins

Greg Osborn
by
21st Aug 2019 10:31 AM
Detectives are seeking public assistance to identify two men involved in a series of thefts across Ipswich.

On the night of May 5, a man broke into a supermarket on Redbank Plains Rd at Redbank Plains to steal cigarettes, a sum of money and chocolate.

While these incidents appear isolated, police believe they are similar to other thefts across Ipswich.
It is believed that the same man also broke into supermarket on Leon Capra Dr at Augustine Heights on May 30 and stole cigarettes.

Investigators believe that these thefts are linked to another that occurred on July 25 last year where a different man broke into a store on Brisbane St at West Ipswich.

The man stole a large amount of money and cigarettes.

He was then later involved in driving off from a petrol station without paying.

While these incidents appear isolated, police believe that they are similar to other thefts across Ipswich.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

