Our Lady of the Southern Cross Church in Springfield Lakes have collected bottle and cans and will be donating the funds raised from recycling them. Miranda Hackwill, Rogerio Couto, Rosemary Pereira and Bessie Hackwill.
Church’s huge effort for disadvantaged residents

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
24th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
A SPRINGFIELD church group has raised $16,000 for the needy after collection 160,000 recyclable containers.

Our Lady of the Southern Cross Catholic Parish recently cased in on its containers for change project, passing on the profits to disadvantaged residents.

Father Mauro Conte this week thanked parishioners and business owners who were involved in the project.

“We are grateful for all those involved, from our parishioners to the businesses whom have already made such a difference, and in the same voice we invite more parishioners and businesses to become our partners in change,” Fr Conte said.

The Springfield Catholic parish began collecting containers to deposit at the

Queensland Government’s Containers for Change container refund scheme last year.

They have raised $8,000 for Catholic Mission (Ghana Project), $4,000 for St Vincent de Paul, and $4,000 for Blind Eye Ministry.

Parishioners and community members were asked to bring their containers to the bins at the front of the Church, with volunteers sorting the donations.

“There is an undeniable sense of belonging and therefore a sense of discipleship that connects everyone even in such a simple task as recycling, especially when there is a common goal,” Fr Conte said.

A long list of local businesses teamed up with the church to donate their used containers for the worthy cause.

The Springfield Catholic parish has been awarded a grant to continue the project.

The money will be used to buy equipment to make the collection, sorting, and depositing of the containers easier.

“Springfield parish is passionate about changing lives and is committed to looking after the poor,” Fr Conte said.

Anyone wanting to assist can take containers to the bins at the parish entrance at any time, or use the scheme ID number C10063619 when depositing containers at any Queensland container refund point.

Local businesses interested in supporting the project can contact the parish at springfield@bne.catholic.net.au.

For more information phone 3324 3900.

