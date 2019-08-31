Menu
FATAL BREACH: Pastor Jonathan Siofele.
Crime

Church waits on sentence after teen killed by tree

31st Aug 2019 12:27 AM
TEENAGER Lotufou Livingston Sakaria was killed after being struck by a tree felled in a working bee by congregation members of the Samoan Independent Seventh Day Adventist Church Queensland Inc.

The church was found guilty earlier this month by magistrate Jason Schubert of breaching Workplace Health and Safety guidelines, resulting in the death of the 14-year-old in Bellbird Park on September 25, 2016.

Lotufou's family witnessed the fatal accident that occurred while church volunteers were tree lopping to raise funds for their church.

Its pastor, Jonathan Siofele (pictured), and church legal representatives were back before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week (Thursday) for mention of the matter.

It was brought on by a change in legal representation by the church, with its new lawyer Callan Lloyd appearing before the magistrate.

Mr Schubert said he'd give further time for the church to lodge its submission on sentence.

And then for the reply from Workplace Health and Safety prosecutor Bob Watson.

Mr Schubert gave the church's legal representative until September 12 to file written submissions.

And the prosecution one week later on September 19.

Mr Schubert would then consider all material before him on the case then give a date for sentence in Ipswich Magistrates Court. Both parties could also provide further oral submissions on that day.

The parents of Lotufou, his father Sakaria Sakaria nor mother Nuufou Foloi Sakaria attended the brief mention of the case.

