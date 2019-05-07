Menu
QPS
QPS File
Crime

Church targeted at Christmas

Ross Irby
by
7th May 2019 9:00 AM
IN A most ungodly act, Ipswich offender James Madden broke into a church at Christmas.

He perpetrated the crime after having already been busted at the scene of an attempted burglary at an Ipswich sports club.

James Albert Madden, 33, from Raceview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to entering premises to steal at All Saints Anglican Church in Booval between December 26 and December 29, 2018; entering premises by break to steal at Brothers Leagues Club in Raceview on August 22, 2018; trespass; stealing; possession of dangerous drugs and drug utensils; failing to disposes of needle and syringe; and breach of bail.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said Madden was on a suspended two-month jail sentence at the time. It was suggested Madden serve one year for the church offence in which a $900 laptop was stolen.

The drug offence involved possession of 26 marijuana seeds.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Madden and a co-offender broke into a shed at Brothers Leagues club to steal tools.

She said this was likely done to obtain money for drugs.

She took note of defence material put before the court of efforts made by Madden to improve, saying she hoped he remained motivated to change his behaviour and keep out of trouble.

Madden was sentenced to 12 months' jail. His previous two-month suspended jail sentenced was activated, bringing it to 14 months.

With his "very positive steps” taken into account, Madden was granted immediate parole.

Ipswich Queensland Times

