Church invites you to its Christmas dinner

HEAD ALONG: Eva OBrien, Donna Issacs and Marissa Schnaubelt are reminding the community of the Christmas Day dinner being hosted by Glory City Church at the Tivoli Drive-in. Rob Williams

FAMILIES who are unable to put dinner on the table, or individuals who don't want to spend the holidays alone, are invited to head down Glory City Church for its annual Christmas dinner.

For more than 20 years, members have invited the community to come and join the festivities with them, and provide a nice meal for people who might otherwise go without.

However, this year will be the first year the event will be hosted at the church, which is located at the Tivoli Drive-in.

Donna Isaacs from Tivoli Social Enterprises said everyone was welcome to come down on Christmas Day.

"We welcome everyone. We have families who are unable to cook a meal for themselves, families with all their kids who come down to enjoy something nice to eat, and individuals who might be socially isolated," she said.

"This year we will have a bus so we can go and pick up people in the community and bring them for dinner, and take them back home at the end of the night."

Doors will open at 2pm and the meal will be served at 4pm. Bookings for the meal and bus are preferable, but the church does welcome drop-ins on the day too.

The church also hopes the community will be kind enough to donate meat for the meal, Christmas presents for the little ones, or time to help pack up.

Phone 3812 0109 to reserve your seat or organise to drop off donations.