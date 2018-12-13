Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEAD ALONG: Eva OBrien, Donna Issacs and Marissa Schnaubelt are reminding the community of the Christmas Day dinner being hosted by Glory City Church at the Tivoli Drive-in.
HEAD ALONG: Eva OBrien, Donna Issacs and Marissa Schnaubelt are reminding the community of the Christmas Day dinner being hosted by Glory City Church at the Tivoli Drive-in. Rob Williams
News

Church invites you to its Christmas dinner

Ashleigh Howarth
by
13th Dec 2018 12:00 AM

FAMILIES who are unable to put dinner on the table, or individuals who don't want to spend the holidays alone, are invited to head down Glory City Church for its annual Christmas dinner.

For more than 20 years, members have invited the community to come and join the festivities with them, and provide a nice meal for people who might otherwise go without.

However, this year will be the first year the event will be hosted at the church, which is located at the Tivoli Drive-in.

Donna Isaacs from Tivoli Social Enterprises said everyone was welcome to come down on Christmas Day.

"We welcome everyone. We have families who are unable to cook a meal for themselves, families with all their kids who come down to enjoy something nice to eat, and individuals who might be socially isolated," she said.

"This year we will have a bus so we can go and pick up people in the community and bring them for dinner, and take them back home at the end of the night."

Doors will open at 2pm and the meal will be served at 4pm. Bookings for the meal and bus are preferable, but the church does welcome drop-ins on the day too.

The church also hopes the community will be kind enough to donate meat for the meal, Christmas presents for the little ones, or time to help pack up.

Phone 3812 0109 to reserve your seat or organise to drop off donations.

christmas ipswich tivoli tivoli drive-in
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: 40-31 of Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential list

    premium_icon REVEALED: 40-31 of Ipswich’s Top 50 Most Influential list

    News Who ranked from 40 to 31 in the list of Ipswich's Most Influential people for 2018?

    Top Ipswich coach taking a break to recharge

    premium_icon Top Ipswich coach taking a break to recharge

    Hockey Emotional finish for Sam

    • 13th Dec 2018 12:30 AM
    Delivered to Amberley in 1945, the Dakota has returned

    premium_icon Delivered to Amberley in 1945, the Dakota has returned

    Environment The Dakota entered service with 35 Squadron at Amberley in 1945

    • 13th Dec 2018 12:13 AM
    Miller throws down demand to colleagues: Build the rail line

    premium_icon Miller throws down demand to colleagues: Build the rail line

    Politics Jo-Ann Miller urged the state to continue the line to save money

    • 13th Dec 2018 12:08 AM

    Local Partners