Church a part of the fabric of our rich and notable heritage

GRAND: First Wesleyan Methodist Chapel in 1849. Copied from an old sketch.

GRAND: First Wesleyan Methodist Chapel in 1849. Copied from an old sketch. bez

170th CELEBRATIONS FOR THE IPSWICH CITY UNITING CHURCH

DURING the 1840s, these words were written about Ipswich:

"The Lord's Day (Sunday) was awfully spent. There was gambling in the streets, people had guns, the public houses were open as were the shops and people settled their weeks accounts, and even the water carts were in the streets.

"Into this unruly town, Reverend William Moore, who had only arrived in Brisbane in October 1847, was invited to preach by another, Thomas Moore, owner of the Red Cow Inn.

Rev Moore, in his diary, made entries relating to his early experiences here and one such entry read: "Mr Moore offers me his parlour to hold services in and says he would give ten pounds a year towards keeping a minister among the Ipswich people, then on December 18, 1847, he writes: "Started in the morning on horseback from Brisbane about 9am for Ipswich 25 miles away, arriving there about 2 pm.

"I had intended to preach, but I found things different to my expectations. I do intend to visit again shortly, reached home at 9pm.”

Next day he made the entry: "Felt very much tired after journey - horse very rough”.

Rev Moore was not able to return to Ipswich again until Thursday, January 28, 1848, when he preached to about 50 people in the Court House (then a log hut situated near the post office in Brisbane St and the first hymn sung was O for a thousand tongues to sing.

BEGINNINGS OF THE WESLEYAN METHODIST CHURCH IN IPSWICH

Land at the corner of Limestone and Ellenborough Sts was granted by the New South Wales Government and a small wooden chapel was erected there by September 30, 1849.

Just nine years later, the present church on the site was erected and over the years has had alterations and additions and today is known as the Ipswich City Uniting Church.

A log hut situated near the post office in Brisbane St where religious services were held. bez

A QUEENSLAND HERITAGE TREASURE

The Ipswich City Uniting Church on the corner of Limestone and Ellenborough Sts, Ipswich, is one Queensland heritage treasures holding a special place of honour in the Queensland Heritage Register. Completed in June 1858 (then the Ipswich Central Mission), it is the oldest surviving church in continuous use in Queensland and the oldest Uniting Church in this state.

It is a rare example of a church built prior to the separation of Queensland from the State of New South Wales. It had been said of it: "The Mother Church of Methodism in the West Moreton district because it has been the base of a great missionary enterprise”.

Ipswich City Uniting church, where Wesleyan Church and parsonage were in 1858. bez

SERVICE TO THE IPSWICH PEOPLE

The clergy and members of this church over its 170 years of existence have served the Ipswich community and surrounding district in many wonderful ways, here are just a few:

1. Established churches in many area

2. The blue nursing committee was formed and domiciliary nursing commenced in January 1955.

3. In the following years the Church also conducted a Christian Community Centre which ran for 20 years and a day Kindergarten which existed for 30 years.

4. Lauriston Centre, Robertson Road opened in 1959 under the ministry of Reverend Ron Howe.

5. Brassall Village was opened in 1971 under the ministry of Reverend Eric Moore.

6. Light industries, including a laundry commenced in 1973.

7. In 1976 Life Line Ipswich and West Moreton commenced.

8. Rev Bev Ham became the first woman to be ordained as a minister in an Ipswich Church.

9. 1981 Nowlanville Centre was opened with Kelton House being the first stage.

10. 1987 Respite centre established in the former Parsonage in Limestone S.

11. Etc.

CELEBRATION DATE

The Ipswich City Uniting Church cnr Limestone and Ellenborough Sts will be celebrating its legacy of 170 years of continuous worship and this is to take place on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 2pm. The Revevend Kath Behan and the Church Council invite all current, past members and friends to join in this special occasion.

If you wish to attend, please make sure to get in contact with Ruth Duncan on 0400869564 or ruthd@bigpond.net.au before Monday, April 23, 2018.