Chronicle journalist Jess braves the shave for good cause

SHOCKING MOMENT: Fraser Coast Chronicle journalist Jess Lamb after shaving her head. Cody Fox

HAIR one minute, gone the next.

On Friday night, Chronicle journalist Jessica Lamb sacrificed the locks she'd been growing for three years for a greater cause - to raise funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

In total Ms Lamb raised more than $2860, with the biggest donation coming from Chronicle general manager Brett Hanwright.

Earlier this year, Mr Hanwright told Jess if she did the shave, he'd donate $1000.

Both came through on their promises.

Her inspiration was her friend, Andrew Smith, who is currently battling testicular cancer.

Ms Lamb's boyfriend Matt Smith promised if she reached $2000, he'd also be brave and shave.

So on Friday night, that's what he did, along with raising an extra $50 for the cause by sacrificing his moustache.