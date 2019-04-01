Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOCKING MOMENT: Fraser Coast Chronicle journalist Jess Lamb after shaving her head.
SHOCKING MOMENT: Fraser Coast Chronicle journalist Jess Lamb after shaving her head. Cody Fox
News

Chronicle journalist Jess braves the shave for good cause

Carlie Walker
by
31st Mar 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAIR one minute, gone the next.

On Friday night, Chronicle journalist Jessica Lamb sacrificed the locks she'd been growing for three years for a greater cause - to raise funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

In total Ms Lamb raised more than $2860, with the biggest donation coming from Chronicle general manager Brett Hanwright.

Earlier this year, Mr Hanwright told Jess if she did the shave, he'd donate $1000.

Both came through on their promises.

Her inspiration was her friend, Andrew Smith, who is currently battling testicular cancer.

Ms Lamb's boyfriend Matt Smith promised if she reached $2000, he'd also be brave and shave.

So on Friday night, that's what he did, along with raising an extra $50 for the cause by sacrificing his moustache.

Journalist Jessica Lamb before she shaves her head.
Journalist Jessica Lamb before she shaves her head. Annie Perets

More Stories

chronicle jessica lamb journalist shave for a cure
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Changing face of our healthcare system with expected boom

    premium_icon Changing face of our healthcare system with expected boom

    News In 2019, the Ipswich region was home to 366,000 people but that number will soar to 534,000 by 2030.

    Odour busters issue penalty notices after investigation

    premium_icon Odour busters issue penalty notices after investigation

    News 'People are rightly fed up with these odours and want them to stop.'

    Where 2000 Ipswich jobs will be coming from

    premium_icon Where 2000 Ipswich jobs will be coming from

    Business Ipswich ranking in the top for jobs growth in south-east Queensland.

    • 1st Apr 2019 6:43 AM