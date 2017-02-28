Christopher Pyne reveals the value of a backbencher

As much as I am tired of Tony Abbott sniping at Malcolm Turnbull and the Federal Government, what he is reported to have said about the government's re-election prospects, a plea to stop spending, and to cut immigration, was full of merit.

The most striking part is the reaction of Abbott's colleagues, especially Christopher Pyne who said Abbott's words were "only those of a backbencher". That confirms the words of a backbencher are of no account. We all know the major political parties are controlled and run by, in their own minds, the elite and that people who elect backbenchers are only important at the ballot box.

Pyne has clearly defined this situation. That means if anyone takes up an issue with a backbencher, they are wasting their time and effort. Their issue is of no account.

One feels for Turnbull who, because of the make-up of federal parliament, has an almost impossible task to have legislation passed; even if he had a believable, long-term program for Australia.

Turnbull remains a better alternative to Bill Shorten; but with friends like Pyne, he doesn't need another enemy.

KEV PEARCE Raceview

