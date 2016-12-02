Christmas trees, kids, cats and dogs

37°
With lights on.

2nd Dec 2016 2:00 PM

Thank you to everyone who took part in our Christmas tree post on QT Facebook.

Tanya Jensen's pic 'With lights on' was a popular choice with many of you.

Here are some of the other favourites from Thursday's shout out.

You can see a full photo gallery at facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes

And here's your chance to score an extra $1000 to spend this Christmas. Enter our Cashed Up for Christmas competition here now: http://ow.ly/CuEM306tv7V

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in The QT's website. Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click and click "submit your story”.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  christmas christmas trees facebook ipswich