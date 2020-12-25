Menu
A man has drowned as emergency services desperately search for a second missing swimmer.
News

Christmas tragedy as man drowns

by Mark Buttler and Sarah Booth
25th Dec 2020 5:22 PM
One man is dead and a second is missing after a beach tragedy at Wilsons Promontory this afternoon.

The men were swimming with friends at popular Squeaky Beach when they got into trouble about 3.40pm.

One of them was dragged to the sand by a member of the public.

Those at the scene applied CPR but the man died.

Local police and a helicopter are scouring nearby waters looking for the other swimmer.

The Victoria Police water police are also en route to the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Squeaky Beach is a busy beach during the summer months, frequently packed with overseas and domestic visitors.

Conditions can be dangerous, especially when there is a solid swell, because of its steep nature and rips.

