Christmas thief in the family

SANTA had been and gone but late at night on Christmas Day an intruder gained entry to an Ipswich house and stole electronic games.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Dave Shelton said the intruder stole electronic goods including Play Station sets, a computer and Go-Pro camera.

When the home owner made a complaint to police on December 26, an investigation led to the family's teenage son, who was living elsewhere.

Snr Const Shelton said officers went to the house where the son lived and questioned him about the stolen goods belonging to his brother and parents.

"He says he stole the items and that these items had since been taken from him by unknown people. They were not recovered," Snr Const Shelton said.

A police search of his bedroom 10 days later found a glass pipe.

The teenager pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to entering a home at Leichhardt on December 25 and stealing; and possession of drug utensils on January 6.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said the teen was a meth user, but was off the drug, and had apologised.

The teen agreed to a 60 hour, community service work order.

No conviction was recorded.