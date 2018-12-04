Santa, reindeer go missing as 'grinch' stalks neighbourhoods

A Springfield family say the grinch who stole their Christmas decorations didn't take away their Christmas Spirit.

A Springfield family say the grinch who stole their Christmas decorations didn't take away their Christmas Spirit.

A SPRINGFIELD mother is hoping the thieves that stole her Christmas decorations yesterday will return them.

Joy (who wishes for her last name not to be printed) said it was only two items that were stolen but her kids were "devastated".

"They'd only been out three days," she said.

"The kids were upset last night when they went out to check the lights were all switched on, to find two were gone.

"They were there at 3pm, gone by 5pm."

Other families have posted similar reports of decorations being stolen on social media.

Joy said she was lucky to have mature kids who said the thieves couldn't take their "Christmas Spirit", but the family would not be putting out any more decorations this year.

"Its just a shame as the reindeer was brand new and Santa we had had for five years, so very distinctive as he has a few marks on him."

The family put the decorations out on Friday night so they could be switched on for December 1.

"I am the only house on my street that went all out and I did it to make people happy... I was hoping I'd give the Christmas bug to all the other houses in the street.

"In Mildura, where I am from I won the local Christmas Lights competition three years running and never had a issue.

"What's crazy is they were right by the front door, it was so blatant, people must have seen the thieves walking down the road... I half expect to see them in the park at the end of the road."

Joy, who said she didn't report the theft to the police as it was only two items, said the theft was uncharacteristic of the friendly neighbourhood.

"I just think its a shame they saw fit to ruin something that was for everyone to enjoy.

"I would love them to be returned, so even they can walk past everyday knowing they did the right thing.

"I wouldn't be mad if they did that, I'd thank them for seeing their actions had hurt my daughters feelings but they'd made good."

Springfield Police say there have been no reports of Christmas decoration theft.