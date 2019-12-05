Christmas shopping stinks, let’s face it

CHRISTMAS shopping is awful. Let’s face it.

Usually I shop online – I cannot stand waiting in shopping centre car parks, following other beleaguered shoppers around, ready to pounce on their park and go in and face the hordes, only to discover what I want is sold out.

But this year, I braved the masses. December 1, I hit a Westfield shopping centre and knocked out all of my Christmas shopping in one go.

I watch mums and dads armed with triple shot coffees (probably with a bit of Irish in them), monster truck-sized prams ready to bowl over anyone that gets in their way, and a steely glint in their eye that says, “Don’t mess with me, I’m a professional”.

I mimic their attitude, grab a trolley and take no prisoners. Surprisingly, I was in and out in two hours with the trolley loaded and no casualties.

See, my partner were clever this year. We’ve decided to skip the pressies and instead spend the money on Adopt-A-Families, put some aside for a holiday, wine and cheese and any other decadent food you can think of for December 25.

We’ve told our families to bugger off, we’ve got the towels and sunscreen ready for the beach and this Christmas, our present to ourselves is peace and quiet.

Maybe even a mid-afternoon nap.

To anyone out their in the same boat as us: dual income, no kids, I think it’s truly the best present you can give. You’re helping the needy and you’re truly treating yourself – you might never get a Christmas like it again.

And to all those brave mums and dads out there who still have to shop: good luck and godspeed.