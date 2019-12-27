Christmas rain promise fails to deliver long-term relief

Today’s forecast is for a 10 per cent chance of rain with a temperature range of 18-30C. Picture: Stewart Mclean

Today’s forecast is for a 10 per cent chance of rain with a temperature range of 18-30C. Picture: Stewart Mclean

IPSWICH people could be forgiven for coming away feeling slightly disappointed after promises of a Christmas downpour did not quite materialise.

With forecasts for rain figures ranging from 40-60mm across December 24-25, there was more than one reason to look forward to Christmas.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Knepp said while some parts of Gladstone received healthy falls, Ipswich unfortunately missed out on the best of the rain.

The official rain total for Amberley up to 9am yesterday was 21mm, which included falls late on Christmas Eve and Christmas night.

Somerset Dam fared a bit better with 42mm.

“With those upper troughs like we had over Christmas, it can be hard for forecasters to pinpoint where the best rain will fall,” Mr Knepp said.

“We were hoping to see more widespread rainfall but unfortunately it did not eventuate.”

Over the next few days, there will be a slight chance of a few showers, with winds coming predominantly from the east which will keep humidity up and temperatures in the low 30s.

Mr Knepp said when combined with the recent rainfall, there was at least some good news for firefighters in the region.

The higher humidity should significantly reduce the bush fire risk over the next week, despite the fact the mercury is predicted to rise back towards the mid-30s by next Wednesday.

There are no signs of good rain on the horizon, unfortunately.

Today’s forecast is for a 10 per cent chance of rain, with a temperature range of 18-30C.