Christmas parade to delight city shoppers

CHRISTMAS FUN: Join Mickey and Minnie Mouse and their friends at the Redbank Plaza Christmas Parade tomorrow. Denesh Adolphus

MICKEY Mouse and his wife Minnie will delight children of all ages when the pair appear at this weekend's Redbank Plaza Christmas Parade.

They will join Santa and his friends for the plaza's biggest Christmas Parade tomorrow.

Starting at noon, the characters and local performers, including Eighty8 dance company, a bagpipe band, gingerbread men, Rudolph, and of course Santa and Mrs Claus, will tour the centre.

The half-hour parade will end at the whimsical Dr Seuss-inspired Santa's Snowland where the family can join in with the children's workshops and get free Santa photos.

Redbank Plaza marketing manager Kylie Keioskie said it will be exciting to share Christmas joy with the community.

"So much of the magic of Christmas lies in the lead-up and anticipation, so we're kicking off the countdown early with lots of great entertainment and music,” she said.

The Santa Snowland set was designed and built by hand and took 250 hours to complete. It features more than 180sq m of cubbyhouses, letter-writing stations, selfie spots, a snow globe workshop and a 5m-tall Christmas tree.

During the first week of school holidays, children can get hands-on with free play sessions in fake snow that looks and feels like the real thing.

"Every Australian kid has wished for a white Christmas at least once, so we're thrilled to be bringing that gift to Ipswich,” Mrs Keioskie said.

"Nothing beats the joy they receive from diving into 'snow' for the first time, and for parents it's a brilliant break from the pre-Christmas rush, with no wet clothes afterward.”

Mrs Keioske urged families to arrive early to secure the best spot to see Santa and the rest of the parade. She said the best viewing point would be in the centre atrium.

"Ipswich Christmas Parade will be back next year with even more surprises. We're just getting started,” she said.

The set will open daily from November 17 to Christmas Eve, with glittering snow falling from level three every day.