Christmas move-in still on the wish list for Ipswich firies

THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says the new Bundamba Fire Station is still on track to be finished before the year is through.

Construction of the new station was delayed by several months and costs blew out by $750,000 after the initial principal contractor, Batir, went bust in January this year.

The new station was still a mere frame when construction recommenced in June with Building Asset Services as the new principal contractor.

In the meantime, Bundamba crews were forced to move in between temporary stations at Newtown, after the lease ran out on the first makeshift station on Brisbane Rd.

In October, QFES Ipswich Acting Superintendent Aerron Patterson confirmed to the QT that the station was finally nearing completion.

This week, a QFES spokeswoman confirmed that crews were still scheduled to move in around Christmas time.

QFES has informed the QT that the revised cost is $3.64 million; up from the original figure of $2.85 million.

The new figure factored in the costs of engaging a new builder, rectification works and extensions of the lease on the temporary station at Newtown. The light at the end of the tunnel for Bundamba crews - who have been waiting since the beginning of 2016 for the new station to be built - is in the improved quality of facilities and larger size of the new station.

It will include three engine bays - compared to two at the old station - providing additional capacity for specialised vehicles in the future.

There's also about 30% more capacity for staff and equipment, and an additional air space to help prevent air contamination.