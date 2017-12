The stunning light and decoration displays of the annual Ipswich Christmas Lights Competition help to bring the festive season alive and add magic to the city.

Today is the last day to view some of the best displays from the 2017 competition.

Coach tours include commentary from a friendly guide, lucky seat prize and light supper.

Tours depart Ipswich City Council car park, 45 Roderick St from 7-9.30pm.

Bookings essential, go to discoveripswich.com.au