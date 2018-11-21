Christmas lights competition opens

BRING a sparkle to your festive season with an entry into the River 94.9 Christmas Lights Competition 2018.

Entries are now open for the annual community event, in partnership with the QT and Ipswich City Council.

Entry is free and open to Ipswich residents, businesses and community organisations.

Entrants have the opportunity to share in more than $3000.

There are several categories to enter.

Visit ipswichchristmaslights.com.au for more information or to enter.