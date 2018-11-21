Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Christmas lights competition opens

21st Nov 2018 4:47 PM

BRING a sparkle to your festive season with an entry into the River 94.9 Christmas Lights Competition 2018.

Entries are now open for the annual community event, in partnership with the QT and Ipswich City Council.

Entry is free and open to Ipswich residents, businesses and community organisations.

Entrants have the opportunity to share in more than $3000.

There are several categories to enter.

Visit ipswichchristmaslights.com.au for more information or to enter.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
christmas lights ipswich christmas lights competition river 94.9 radio
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Murder warrant issued over baby's killing

    premium_icon Murder warrant issued over baby's killing

    Crime A homeless man is set to be extradited to NSW and charged over the death of his baby girl whose body was found washed up on a Gold Coast beach.

    Are elite private schools unAustralian?

    premium_icon Are elite private schools unAustralian?

    Education “Bloody ridiculous,” he’d snorted and I listened in

    • 21st Nov 2018 3:16 PM
    Ipswich apprentices favoured for Rheinmetall jobs

    premium_icon Ipswich apprentices favoured for Rheinmetall jobs

    Business LAND 400 project a boon for apprentices

    Major creek project to improve water quality

    premium_icon Major creek project to improve water quality

    Environment Creek restored 40 years after it was turned into concrete drain

    Local Partners