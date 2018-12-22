Menu
This ham product has been recalled.
Health

Christmas hams recalled over health fears

by James Law
22nd Dec 2018 8:19 AM

THE NSW Food Authority has advised of a recall of Christmas hams over food safety fears.

Customers are urged to return the 4.5kg Vic's Meat bone-in ham half leg to their place of purchase for a full refund.

The Australian product is being recalled over a listeria contamination.

Listeria can cause illness in pregnant woman and their unborn babies, the elderly, and people with low immune systems.

 

If you’ve already bought your Christmas ham, check its brand and expiry date.
The contaminated hams come in two varieties: a brown cardboard box with a Victor Churchill illustration and a white cardboard box with a Vic's Meat illustration.

Customers should check for hams with the best-before date of January 29, 2019.

The NSW Food Authority advises any consumers concerned about their health to seek medical advice.

For further information, contact Vic's Premium Quality Meat on 02 9317 6900 or via its website.

