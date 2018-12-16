Menu
Ipswich City Council 2018 Christmas Wonderland in Ipswich at Nerima Gardens, Queens Park. Wonderland Garden.
Ipswich City Council 2018 Christmas Wonderland in Ipswich at Nerima Gardens, Queens Park. Wonderland Garden. Franca Tigani
News

Christmas event called off for tonight

Shannon Newley
by
16th Dec 2018 3:01 PM

TONIGHT'S Christmas Wonderland event has been cancelled due to the weather.

Some localised flooding and branches breaking from the rain has meant the 12 day long event has been called off just for tonight.

The Queens Park event will return Monday night, weather permitting.

The event has been attracting great crowds since it started on Thursday night.

See more than 80 people who attended the event in our photo gallery here.

Ipswich has almost had its monthly rainfall for December within about 30 hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Dean Narramore said 51mms fell in Ipswich to 9am this morning and about 39mms has fallen since 9am this morning.

Decembers average rainfall for the month is 121mms.

Mr Narramore said that average would like be reach in the next day or so with brief periods of heavy rain continuing tonight and tomorrow.

Storms are predicted for tomorrow before a reprieve on Tuesday when the sun is expected to return.

christmas wonderland ipswich city council whatson
