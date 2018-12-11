Christmas enthusiasts light up 40,000 bulbs

ENTHUSIASTS: Brady and Bec Gray with Maci at their Christmas light display in Blackwood Ave.

WITH roughly 40,000 lights on his North Ipswich home, Brady Gray constantly has carloads of people pulling into his street to come and admire his Christmas display.

His home in Blackwood Avenue is one of the most sought after houses for families to jump in the car and drive to see.

Each year his home gets bigger and better, which is a far cry from the few metres of fairy lights he bought from Big W when he first began dressing his house up.

Today, his obsession with Christmas lights means he is able to provide a spectacular nightly show for the community to enjoy.

Brady Gray and his Christmas light display in Blackwood Avenue. Cordell Richardson

Mr Gray uses computer controls to configure his Christmas lights to music.

"I started with a few computer controls, I think three in total, and now we are up to 14 controls," he said.

"For anyone who knows anything about DJ equipment, there are 65,000 DMX channels.

"The way that works is, each one of these light bulbs can be controlled individually.

"They have a little computer chip inside it. The computer network sends the light a signal to tell it which colour it wants to turn on.

"We get a lot of comments from people saying 'this is a must see house in Ipswich'.

"Most people come back repeatedly as well.

"Most years we see a lot of familiar faces from previous years."

His wife, kids and extended family all love to mingle with visitors who come from all over the region to see his handiwork.

"The kids love dressing up and chatting to people," Mr Gray said.

You can see his Christmas light display nightly at 9 Blackwood Avenue, North Ipswich.