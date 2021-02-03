Christmas Day stabbing murder case in court

A MAN accused of killing his girlfriend’s father at a family celebration on Christmas Day last year has not applied for bail.

The case of Garth Michael Reid received a brief mention in a callover of serious cases before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Reid, 33, from Woodgate, is charged with the stabbing murder of Warren Toby, 53, on December 25 last year.

The charge arises after police were called to a house in Hall St, North Ipswich soon after 11.30pm on Christmas Day.

Mr Toby is alleged to have died in the front yard from his injuries.

Lawyer Matt Gemmell told the court that Reid’s legal team sought a full brief of evidence in the Crown prosecution case.

Reid, who is held on remand in the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, did not appear in court..

Magistrate Donna MacCallum adjourned his case to March 23 for mention.

Reid does not have to appear.

A civil application was also adjourned.