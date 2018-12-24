Christmas Day much like any other for emergency services

WHEN you are preparing to tuck into your Christmas dinner tomorrow, surrounded by members of your beloved family, it might be worth sparing a thought for those dozens of Ipswich emergency services workers who are manning the phones and answering calls for help.

As sacred as the day may be, Christmas Day is very much a day like any other for paramedics stationed across Ipswich.

It's an unfortunate fact of life that traumatic injuries and severe health problems don't take time out for Jesus's birthday, and so in the greater Ipswich area alone, more than 50 two-man crews will work across several shifts tomorrow.

Two of those who will celebrate the day with their Queensland Ambulance Service peers will be paramedics Jordan Williames and Morgan Turner.

Mr Williames, a third-year paramedic, is no stranger to the Christmas shift, however for first-year colleague Ms Turner, this will be her first taste of life as an emergency responder on December 25.

Neither said they were concerned about being rostered on tomorrow.

"When you choose this job, you are aware you are going to be called upon to work around the clock,” Mr Williames said.

"We get great satisfaction out of our work. The Christmas days I've worked in the past have still been really fun. You become quite close to your colleagues in this job.”

The camaraderie of the job means our emergency workers at least don't feel lonely on Christmas Day.

"We are like family,” Ms Turner said.

If they are lucky enough not to be overloaded with jobs, the Ipswich paramedics will take time to celebrate the day with a Christmas spread.

Ipswich ambulance station senior operations supervisor Mark Nugent said it was important to make sure all staff had a chance to celebrate.

"Everyone considers it a special day and the majority of what we do will be built around happiness,” he said.

"But people still do silly things and you are never exempt from illness or injury.”

Ipswich ambos have decorated their emergency vehicles with tinsel to celebrate the season.