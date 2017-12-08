Christmas countdown sees pesky elf up to no good

THEY'RE back. Those pesky elves that turn up each year, cause havoc around the house and report back to Santa.

In the lead up to Christmas, parents and children wake each morning to find these tiny trouble makers have been up to no good.

In the Piper household, at Kalbar, Buddy the Elf on the Shelf has found himself in all sorts of questionable situations, including a date with Barbie, trapped in a Sprite bottle and ganged up on by an army of LEGO characters.

Do you have elves hanging out at your house this December? What have they been up to? Send your photos to qt@qt.com.au.