Christmas comes early with retail rush

IPSWICH retailers have reported an earlier than usual jump in activity as shoppers rush out to tick off the Christmas list.

At Target Orion Springfield Central, the customary December crowds have started to gather, with the Christmas tree supply taking a hit.

A spokeswoman said the normal Christmas crowds had started a bit earlier than previous years.

It was a similar situation at Riverlink Shopping Centre Target.

"It is busier, definitely, (for this time of year)," a Target spokesman said.

"Everything is going pretty crazy at the moment."

He said he hadn't expected crowds of shoppers so early and didn't know whether it would continue to pick up in the lead-up to Christmas.

Workers at Dusk homewares at Orion also noticed an increase in activity earlier in the piece, and COVID-19 lockdowns may have had an effect.

A spokeswoman said the trend towards working from home may have inspired shoppers to buy items to make the home office more pleasant.

"Because people are working from home, (shoppers are) buying gifts that allow people to enjoy (their homes), like diffusers," she said.

While some shoppers might be spoiling themselves and their loved ones with treats perfect for enhancing the home office, Christmas goods have already started to sell out.

"Christmas decor (has sold out). Like tealight holders, novelty candles, LED light-up items, cinnamon sticks, greenery and so on," she said.

"Because so many people are staying home, they are decorating the home more and are moving quick on that. We're all sold out now so there won't be anymore."

A spokesman from Riverlink jewellery retailer Goldmark, said he had seen more shoppers in the centre and expected sales to pick up in the approach to Christmas.

