Christmas comes early at Marburg with family fun day

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

CHRISTMAS is coming and Marburg is getting ready.

The emphasis will be on the family, with Santa making a mid-meeting appearance with bulk lollies for the kids and supervised entertainment so that mum and dad can have a bit of fun as well.

On Sunday, December 20, will be an afternoon at Marburg, being part of the atmosphere of country harness at its best is as good a lead-in to the “Big Day” as you can get.

Watch this space for more.

Pleasing carnival start for Lowood team

A GREAT start to the Summer CarnivaI with a highlight for the Lowood-based team of Turpin/McMullen, who were responsible for the only Ipswich footprint successes on opening night.

The husband and wife team took out major features at both gaits, with the trotter Majestic Simon and the pacer Dance In The Sun.

It’s now all systems go for the second night of the 2020 summer carnival.

With all roads heading to Albion Park, the host club have a huge 10-race program assigned with seven features included.

If the reaction from the opening night last week is anything to go by, it promises to be bigger and better on Saturday night.

“Last weekend was a great result for all involved, it was great to see so many people (new and old faces) take in a night of fine racing action coupled with a new facilities including the Creek Bar,’’ CEO Scott Steele said.

“A great way to measure a crowd is by how long they hang around for and in the end. We had to turn the lights out which is very pleasing.”

The metropolitan club, in conjunction with major sponsor Garrards, gave away $20,000 cash last week to lucky punters and it was well received.

Winners included Dianne McRoberts, Dale Hogan, Steph Freeman and Bernadette Alexander who all pocketed $5000 each.

While no cash giveaways are planned this weekend, the entertainment will be equally strong with the second round of Jockeys and Drivers Challenge a highlight.

Concern over driver’s colours

IN a somewhat surprising move, Racing Queensland has decided to try yet another session of “Driver’s Colours”.

It’s six months duration this time and limited to just six drivers - Pete McMullen, Narissa McMullen, Brendan Barnes, Angus Garrard, Matt Elkins and Kylie Rasmussen.

From the same page, came news that the new-look “Harness Advisory Panel”, convened again last month, continues to make an important contribution for the code.

Among the discussion items were training and education, with the aim of developing training programs for new entrants.

In a sport/industry which claims to be shopping for new entrants, there is little inducement for any one but a multi-millionaire, whose only interest is to make yet more money, to get into it, and who, naturally enough, would not give a damn what colours were worn.

Harness is an arm of Racing Queensland, as are the gallops.

You don’t see the thoroughbreds going down to the wire in “Jockey’s Colours”, and their turnover far exceeds ours.

There are also three main groups of people in either code of horse racing. Why does harness go out of its way to insult trainers and owners by denying them the right to have their colours carried by what are paid employees, given that all codes of racing involve a measure of ego tripping.

As to the advisory panel, it would be great step forward if this mysterious group reported their agendas, deliberations and decisions in full to the participants.

Who knows, we might applaud their wisdom and decisions. On the other hand, we might justly condemn them, as is our democratic right.

Honour board

THE double-sided totem pole is swaying with the combined weight of Turpin/McMullen success this week.

Pete McMullen was leading driver on seven wins. His good wife, Chantal Turpin was top trainer, leading in four nice winners for seven days work.

Most pleasing was shared by Paul Matis, training and driving Sir Semper Fidelis in a welcome change of luck. Colin Knox was up there in the winners circle with super honest Monterey Jack (Paul Diebert). Two winning drives came for Clint Sneddon, behind the Karen Bennett trained Malabar Spur.

Ipswich factor: 22/58.

Albion Park, November 27: Malabar Spur (Clint Sneddon for Karen Bennett); Our Uncle Jim (Trent Dawson); Tearaway Diamond (Greg Elkins); Saucy Dreams (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Notorious (Danielle Veivers for Ryan Veivers).

Albion Park, November 28: Majestic Simon (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Dance In the Sun (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin).

Kilcoy, November 29: Montana Chief (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham); Maggie (Brittany Graham for Darrel Graham).

Albion Park, November 30: Sir Semper Fidelis (Paul Matis); Targaryen (Kelli Dawson); Adreniline Rush (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer).

Albion Park, December 01: Malabar Spur (Clint Sneddon for Karen Bennett); Almighty Max (Trent Dawson for Steve Furey); Our Ridgy Didge (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Nikitaras (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer).

Redcliffe, December 2: Bet Im Special (Taleah McMullen for Brett Cargill); Hurrikane Special (Taleah McMullen for Steve Benham).

Redcliffe, December 3: Dartesian (Trent Moffat for Trent Hodges); Downtown Lucca (Pete McMullen for Allan Sanders); Guy Looks Good (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Monterey Jack (Paul Diebert for Colin Knox).

Handy tips

Selections for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Quinella 8-9: Nikitaras (P McMullen) and Run For The Roses (L Cain).

R2: Box trifecta 1-4-8: Gleneagle Warrior (S Graham)-Major Fernco (P McMullen)-Governor Jujon).

R3: Box trifecta 2-3-7: King Of The Stars (P McMullen)-Nurburgring (N McMullen)-Subtle Delight (Z Chappenden).

R4: Box trifecta 1-4-8: Straddie (S Graham)-LL Cool J (N Dawson)-Escalera (P McMullen). R5: Box trifecta 2-3-13: Frost En Ice (K Rasmussen)-Matau Jess (L Weidemann)-Pelosi (J Cremin).

R6: Box trifecta 5-6-9: One Change (S Graham)-Colt Thirty One (G Dixon)-Lilac Flash (K Rasmussen).

R7: Quinella 1-8: Mister Cole (T Dixon) and Little Change (B Barnes).

R8: Quinella 3-7: No Win No Feed (L Cain) and Rubies for Tash (N Dawson).

R9: Quinella 1-6: Big Wheels (P McMullen) and Dance In The Sun (C Turpin).

R10: Quinella 2-5: Key Largo (P Diebert) and MisterDonald (L Cain).