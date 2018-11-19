Christmas cheer for those in need

GIVING: Alyce Franklin, Janelle Pettersson and Elise Fullelove from RW Ramsey, who adopted two families as part of the QT Adopt-a-Family appeal.

GIVING: Alyce Franklin, Janelle Pettersson and Elise Fullelove from RW Ramsey, who adopted two families as part of the QT Adopt-a-Family appeal. Denesh Adolphus

CHRISTMAS is not only a day for celebration but it is also a day for giving back.

That's exactly what RW Ramsey has done for two families in the QT's Adopt-a-Family Appeal.

The Adopt-a-Family Appeal allows readers to "adopt" a family and contribute to putting together a hamper that local charities can then distribute.

RW Ramsey office manager Janelle Pettersson said it was a great way to do something for those less fortunate.

"Christmas is a time for happiness and celebration and it's quite sad knowing that there are some people out there who don't get to experience the joyfulness that this festive season brings," she said.

RW Ramsey has supported many charities over the years, including the Ipswich Hospital Children's Sunshine Ward, but jumped at the opportunity to partake in the QT's Adopt-a-Family Appeal this year.

She encourages other businesses and members of the community to jump on board and show their support.

"It's an unbelievable feeling knowing you are giving back to the community and supporting a good cause," she said.

"It's gestures like this that show how strong of a community we are and can make a big impact on somebody's life."

There are still families who need to be adopted this festive season. If you would like to help, phone Karen McCoombes on 3817 1786 or email aaf@qt.com.au.