THINKING OF OTHERS: Catherine Williams, Jayne Chattin, Jane Hamilton, Alan Trodder and Ian Murr of Star Community Services. The service has launched a Christmas Appeal for seniors. Cordell Richardson
Community

Christmas cheer for isolated seniors

by Ashleigh Howarth
21st Oct 2019 9:00 AM
YOU can help bring a smile to the faces of elderly residents across Ipswich by donating a gift for them to open on Christmas Day.

With thousands of senior citizens living alone, Star Community Services has launched its first Christmas appeal to help combat social isolation in the Ipswich region.

The not-for-profit organisation is calling on the generosity of the community to donate a present suitable for someone aged 65 or over, or non-perishable food items that can be placed into hampers.

Star Community Services general manager Patsy Wilshire said "loneliness and social isolation top the list of main concerns for the wellbeing of senior Australians”.

"Just in Ipswich, more than 5000 elderly people aged over 65 live alone,” she said.

"Loneliness may cause serious health risks such as depression, diminished immunity, sleep disorders, dementia and anxiety, to name a few.

"This Christmas, Star volunteers and staff have decided to help combat social isolation. We are encouraging community members to join us by donating a gift to those who are vulnerable and alone this Christmas.”

Gift ideas such as chocolates, biscuits, plants and throw rugs are just a few of the options that elderly residents have suggested.

The appeal will run from now until December 15, with all gifts to be delivered on December 20.

A number of drop-off points have been announced and monetary donations can be made online at starcommunityservices.org.au

Drop off your gifts at:

Jennifer Howard's office - 125 Brisbane Rd, Booval;

City Cave - 5/260 Brisbane St, West Ipswich;

Wow Mobility - 4/160 Brisbane Rd, Booval; or

Star office - 5 Jacaranda St, East Ipswich.

