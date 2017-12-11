Christmas carols to go ahead this weekend

The Orion Springfield Central Christmas Carols at Robelle Domain Parklands have been moved to December 16 after bad weather forced the cancellation of the event last weekend.

AFTER being cancelled due to bad weather last weekend, the annual Christmas carols at Robelle Domain Parklands will go ahead this weekend.

The Orion Springfield Central Carols is one of the most popular community events for the area and had to be cancelled at the last minute due to a severe weather system.

Organisers of the event had a wet weather plan in place and Councillor David Morrison said the event would go ahead weather permitting.

"We're committed to delivering the carols weather permitting,” Cr Morrison said.

"It's a shame because everyone was down there ready to go, but it's Queensland in December, so that's just what happens.

"Some of the performers who were meant to perform last weekend won't be able to perform now, but it also means some who weren't available last weekend can now come along, so it will still be a great show.”

The free event will once again feature pre-show entertainment at 5:30pm with an animal farm and kids activities before the actual event starts at 6:30pm and finishes off with fireworks at 8:30pm.

All attendees will receive a free ice block from McGrath Springfield after the fireworks have finished.

The Orion Springfield Central Carols is presented by the Greater Springfield Combined Churches and will run from 5-9pm on December 16.

For more information about the event, visit the Carols Robelle Domain 2017 Facebook event page.