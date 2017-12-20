Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Christmas carols go on without a hitch

The Orion Springfield Central Carols at Robelle Domain Parklands drew a record crowd at the weekend.
The Orion Springfield Central Carols at Robelle Domain Parklands drew a record crowd at the weekend.
Myjanne Jensen
by

THE weather gods were kind to Greater Springfield over the weekend, putting on the perfect setting for its annual Christmas Carols event at Robelle Domain Parklands.

The Orion Springfield Central Carols were originally cancelled due to bad weather on December 9, but that didn't deter people last Saturday, drawing a record crowd of more than 6500 people.

Event organiser Councillor David Morrison said the night was a huge success and despite a change in schedule due to the previous weekend's bad weather, the event went on without a hitch.

"It was a beautiful night weather wise and even though we had to adjust the program slightly, the feedback I have received has been very positive,” Cr Morrison said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Unfortunately the camels and donkeys weren't available, so the three wise men were brought into the stadium on Harleys instead, but that didn't seem to make any difference to the crowd.

"The quality of the artists, most of whom were local, was also great and people kept commenting on how the standard of the performances was fantastic.

"Every year seems to get bigger and bigger, the field was just packed out and some people have said they don't really believe it's the Christmas season until we have the Christmas carols at Robelle Domain.”

Topics:  christmas 2017 christmas carols david morrison orion springfield central carols robelle domain parklands springfield

Law firm warns of trust account scam

Law firm warns of trust account scam

Clients warned to contact the office before acting on dodgy email

Plenty of likes for Cameron's post

Christmas parking woes.

Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you.

International Space Station cruising above Queensland coast

Journey will include Mackay, Rockhampton, Gympie, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane

OUR IPSWICH, OUR PEOPLE: Arie reflects on a life in the SES

ses22d SES controller Arie van den Ende is encouraging Ipswich residents to be prepared for the heavy rain that is forecast until Boxing Day (26.12.2010). Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times DE2210BD NEWS ZANE

It's the heart-warming moments that he remembers most

Local Partners