Christmas carols go on without a hitch

THE weather gods were kind to Greater Springfield over the weekend, putting on the perfect setting for its annual Christmas Carols event at Robelle Domain Parklands.

The Orion Springfield Central Carols were originally cancelled due to bad weather on December 9, but that didn't deter people last Saturday, drawing a record crowd of more than 6500 people.

Event organiser Councillor David Morrison said the night was a huge success and despite a change in schedule due to the previous weekend's bad weather, the event went on without a hitch.

"It was a beautiful night weather wise and even though we had to adjust the program slightly, the feedback I have received has been very positive,” Cr Morrison said.

"Unfortunately the camels and donkeys weren't available, so the three wise men were brought into the stadium on Harleys instead, but that didn't seem to make any difference to the crowd.

"The quality of the artists, most of whom were local, was also great and people kept commenting on how the standard of the performances was fantastic.

"Every year seems to get bigger and bigger, the field was just packed out and some people have said they don't really believe it's the Christmas season until we have the Christmas carols at Robelle Domain.”