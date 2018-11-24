Christmas carnival coming to town

A Magical Christmas Carnival is coming to Springfield this year.

Located across from Orion Springfield Central at Sirius Drive Springfield Central, the carnival includes a 26m Ferris wheel, dodgem cars and games.

Denver Productions is putting on the show with all the classic Christmas characters and spectacular circus artists.

The fast moving 90 minute show is for the whole family.

While entry to the carnival is free, the rides and show are not.

Show tickets start from $15, while combined show and carnival ride packages are available.

Rides and games start at $5, there are show and ride packages available for families wanting to experience it all.

Book online or visit the ticket booth at Orion Springfield Central from November 26 to December 21 outside Priceline Pharmacy in the Big W Mall.

The carnival will run from Wednesday December 5 until Sunday December 23.

Gates open at 5.30pm weekdays and 2pm on weekends with show times at 7pm on weeknights and 4pm on weekends. Additional shows at 6pm on Saturday December 15 and Saturday December 22.