Christmas appeal to support families affected by cancer

SPRINGFIELD shoppers can do their bit this Christmas to help families affected by cancer by shopping at Coles over the next four weeks.

The supermarket chain has launched its national Christmas campaign to raise funds for national cancer charity, Redkite to help provide financial and emotional support to children and young people with cancer.

Redkite head of fundraising Isobel Lindley said cancer made Christmas a difficult time for too many families across Queensland and estimated every day in December a family in Queensland would be told their child had cancer.

"Unfortunately cancer doesn't stop at Christmas and the pressure on families can be heightened when a child or young person is in hospital or very sick,” Ms Lindley said.

"By providing financial support, we can help with essentials like putting petrol in the car for those endless trips between hospital and home.

"Thanks to the generosity of Coles and communities across the state, every card or gingerbread man purchased can make an enormous difference to the lives of families facing their child's cancer.”

New findings have shown the need for financial support among cancer patients was 20 per cent higher across Queensland at Christmas and financial assistance for children and young people affected by cancer would be in higher demand this holiday season due to rising travel and living costs.

From now until Boxing Day, shoppers can purchase a $2 Redkite donation card at Coles supermarkets at Orion Springfield Central and Springfield - with 100 per cent of proceeds going to Redkite.

Customers can also help make Christmas sweeter by purchasing a $1 Coles gingerbread man, with 20 cents from every sale going directly to Redkite until Christmas Day.

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell encouraged local shoppers to support the campaign to help take the pressure off families affected by cancer this Christmas.

"We're pleased to be raising funds for such a worthy cause and hope the local community will show their support for Redkite again this year,” he said.