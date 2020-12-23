Christmas appeal donations reach half a million dollars

Celebrating the success of this year's Hampers of Hope appeal are (back row) Glenda Coxeter, Senator Paul Scarr, Pastor Mark Edwards, Russell Wilks and (front row) Lucy McLeod, Amanda McLeod, and Kathy Lietzow.

KIND-HEARTED Ipswich residents have donated more than half a million dollars in Christmas goodies and essentials to those in need through Cityhope Church’s appeal.

Senator Paul Scarr has praised the work of Ipswich’s Cityhope Church, which has given

out an astonishing 3145 hampers, directly assisting 3400 adults and nearly 6000 children.

Senator Scarr said the hampers would bring healing and hope to thousands of

locals and thanked Cityhope for making Christmas brighter.

“It was an honour to meet the hardworking and passionate volunteers at

Cityhope and personally congratulate them on their hard work and community

spirit,” Senator Scarr said.

“Cityhope’s Christmas appeal is what Christmas is all about – helping those in

need, giving to the local community, and showing love to those who are

lonely.”

The hampers contained more than $500,000 in donated goods, including chocolates, cake mixtures and essential items such as milk.

Pastor Mark Edwards said volunteers were as young as 11-year-old Lucy McLeod, which was inspiring to see.

“Christmas is about others, not just about us. It’s wonderful to see even children such as Lucy participate in the volunteer drive and help other kids in need,” Pastor Edwards said.