Christine Holgate scores new job

Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate has revealed she has a new job. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage

Former Australia Post boss Christine Holgate has revealed she has a new job after her scandalous departure from the company.

Ms Holgate claims she was unlawfully terminated from her position as chief executive in November, after revelations senior executives were gifted Cartier watches, collectively worth about $20,000.

Speaking on Today, Ms Holgate has confirmed she would head rival business Global Express in a few months.

"It was a big decision but you know, it is not a hard decision," Ms Holgate said on Monday.

"It is doing something I absolutely love, which is growing a business.

"It's a big national infrastructure business, so it's all about e-commerce and trade and they are things I'm passionate about.

Former CEO of Australia Post Christine Holgate gave fiery evidence to a Senate inquiry investigating her departure. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage

Asked if the national postal service would be worried she's taken the gig, Ms Holgate said: "Hopefully they will give me a bit more of their business and help us make us a bit stronger."

Ms Holgate had threatened to sue the postal service if the federal government did not agree to talks over her controversial sacking.

In a public statement last week, Australia Post confirmed it had agreed to mediation with Ms Holgate.

However, it has also demanded the parties make public what Ms Holgate asked Australia Post to give her to settle the dispute, and the outcome of the mediation.

"I wouldn't mind if they actually clarified all of those expenses weren't actually mine," Ms Holgate said.

"I don't know what else the public can know about me, my contract is out there public, I think my inside leg measurement is.

"So I don't have a problem with that. I've got nothing to hide."

Senior executives at Australian Post have come under scrutiny for their handling of the watch expenses saga. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Luis Ascui

She thanked the public for its support and for sharing stories about being wronged at work.

"It has been amazing," Ms Holgate said.

"We had over 100,000 messages and letters and it was just overwhelming, to be honest with you."

Ms Holgate said she was yet to hear from the Prime Minister over the matter, adding she would take his call "any day".

"I want us all to heal now and to all move forward," she said.

Originally published as Christine Holgate scores new job