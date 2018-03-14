Christie Lamb ready to rock CMC stage

Christie Lamb will perform at the 2018 CMC Rocks Festival. She is also nominated for three CMC Music Awards.

Christie Lamb will perform at the 2018 CMC Rocks Festival. She is also nominated for three CMC Music Awards. Supplied

CHRISTIE Lamb is looking forward to experiencing both extremes of CMC Rocks.

The award-winning singer will play a late-night party set at the campers' bar on Thursday before playing to a larger crowd on Sunday afternoon.

"At the campers' bar I'll be playing half my own songs and half party-based covers," she said.

"There are a lot of guys on the festival (bill) so I'm trying to focus on the strong female songs by the likes of Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and some early Taylor Swift songs when everyone will agree she was definitely country. I'm going to try to cover all the female songs the blokes won't be doing .

"Then for the main festival I'm focusing on Loaded I'll bring out the mandolin, and I'll be playing piano as well as guitar. I want to make sure people get different shows."

Lamb hit No 2 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart with Loaded, her sophomore album, last year and continues to tour the country with it this year.

It's earned her three nominations in Thursday's CMC Music Awards for Female Artist of the Year, CMC Australian Video of the Year and CMC Australian Artist of the Year. The awards are always held on the night before the gates officially open at CMC Rocks.

"It's super exciting to get nominated because it's the fans who have voted for you," she said.

"I'm not going to hold my hopes up. I was lucky to win new talent a few years ago, but it's a big jump up to be nominated with big names like Kasey Chambers and Beccy Cole."

After a productive song writing trip to Nashville last year, Lamb is preparing to record her follow-up to Loaded in between tour dates.

"I wrote 35 songs or something in five weeks over there, but then I went straight into touring again. I've had a bit of a patch since Tamworth where I've been able to look at the songs and I've picked my top 12 songs that will definitely be on the album," she said.

"Now it's a mater of booking in a time to start recording. That's a big goal this year."

Singer Christie Lamb. Seanna Cronin

Can fans expect a similar pop-rock sound as that of Loaded?

"The songs are along the same lines as songs I've written before but this album leans more towards the country-pop skewing," Lamb said.

"On the third album in I am wanting to try a few different things like working with new producers, new people from my label.

"I'm hoping to possibly record a duet with this album as well."

While she doesn't have a collaborator locked in yet, Lamb does have a few artists she'd love to record with.

"They'd be good friends or people I've known for many years like Travis Collins .He's a local boy from out my way and when I was starting out at 14 he was our local golden boy we all looked up to," she said.

"That would be a pretty sweet full-circle kind of moment. And of course there's The Wolfe Brothers. Touring with them with Lee (Kernaghan) was pretty fun. We're really good mates,so it might be nice to team up with them."

Christie Lamb performs at CMC Rocks on Friday at 1am in the CMC Campers Bar and on Sunday at 4.05pm. She is also nominated for three awards at the CMC Music Awards, which will be broadcast live from The Star Gold Coast on Thursday, March 15 at 7.30pm Qld, 8.30pm NSW on Foxtel's CMC Channel.