Police attended the Narre Warren church service on Sunday after pastor Paul Furlong told followers his service would continue despite the lockdown. Picture: Tony Gough
Christian pastor arrested for Covid breach

by Melissa Iaria
31st May 2021 11:20 AM | Updated: 1:57 PM

A Melbourne Christian pastor who claims Covid is a hoax has been arrested after threatening to open for worship during lockdown restrictions.

Police swooped on the Sunday morning service after Revival Church leader Paul Furlong posted a video on Thursday threatening to lead the Narre Warren gathering in defiance of Covid rules.

In the Facebook video, Mr Furlong says he has chosen to “obey God over man” and called Covid “just a cold”.

Police attend Sunday’s service in Narre Warren. Picture: Tony Gough
“My church is open. I’ve said I would not shut the church again. This Sunday at 10am, my church the Revival Church in Narre Warren … we are open for worship,” Mr Furlong says in the video.

“Many of you may have me declare that I have chosen to obey God over man. This comes down to a freedom of religion, movement, association.”

Pastor Paul Furlong speaks to police after a church service earlier this year. Picture: Twitter/@9NewsMelb
In the video, Mr Furlong claims coronavirus is a “pandemic” designed to create a new world order.

“It is just a cold,” he says.

“It is the biggest hoax, the biggest fear mongering media power giants of the big boys all around the world to bring in a one-world government, one-world agenda.”

Victoria Police said a 53-year-old man was arrested in Narre Warren on the weekend for alleged incitement and breaching bail.

Pastor Paul Furlong sings to parishioners during a service earlier this year. Picture: Twitter/@OzraeliAvi
The Tyabb man was interviewed by police and charged with incitement, committing an indictable offence on bail and breaching bail.

He has been remanded to appear at Frankston Magistrates Court on June 10.

Victoria entered a snap seven-day lockdown on Friday in a bid to curb the latest Covid outbreak.

Gatherings for worship, prayer groups or any other religious purposes can only occur remotely.

People can only leave their home for essential reasons, such as shopping, caregiving, to get a Covid jab or test, exercise and authorised work or study.

Fines of up to $20,000 for individuals and $100,000 for corporations are possible through the court system for failure to comply.

Originally published as Christian pastor arrested for Covid breach

