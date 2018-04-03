Chris Hemsworth’s wife flaunts bikini body at Byron Bay

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky get affectionate as they hang out on the beach in Byron Bay. Picture: KHAPGG / MEGA

THEY'VE been married for almost eight years and share three children together.

But the spark is well and truly alive for Aussie hunk Chris Hemsworth and his stunning wife Elsa Pataky.

The Spanish actress flaunted her incredibly toned body in a tiny black bikini as she frolicked on the beach at Byron Bay over the Easter weekend.

Elsa Pataky clearly works hard to maintain her amazing body. Picture: KHAPGG / MEGA

Hemsworth could not resist squeezing his wife's bottom as she playfully grabbed him in a loving embrace.

The genetically blessed pair enjoyed a relaxing day on the beach with fellow Hollywood A-lister Matt Damon, who is holidaying in Australia with his family.

Chris Hemsworth gets affectionate with wife Elsa Pataky as they hang out on the beach in Byron Bay. Picture: KHAPGG / MEGA

Make-up free and wearing a straw hat, the naturally beautiful Pataky was rocking her typically understated beach chic look.

If only we all looked this good in a bikini. Picture: KHAPGG / MEGA

The 41-year-old actress is a mother to three-year-old twin sons and a five-year-old daughter.

The supremely fit Hemsworth told Entertainment Tonight last year his wife was in better shape than him.

Matt Damon joined the Hemsworth family for a beer on the beach. Picture: KHAPGG / MEGA

"She has a greater cardio skill set, endurance than I'll ever have, and it's a little embarrassing at times," Hemsworth said. "We have the same trainer, a mate of mine from school that we grew up with, and he very often says, 'You know what, your wife is much fitter than you are,' so I'm well aware of it."

Elsa Pataky with husband Chris Hemsworth in Byron Bay. Picture: KHAPGG / MEGA