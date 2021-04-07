Menu
Chopper rescues holiday-maker after beach disaster

by Judith Kerr
7th Apr 2021 5:54 PM
A Straddie holiday-maker is on his way to hospital in a helicopter after a wakeboarding adventure went wrong this afternoon.

Paramedics and ambulance officers attended the man in his twenties on Flinders Beach on North Stradbroke Island after he received lower leg injuries from what has been reported as a wakeboard incident.

The Rescue 500 helicopter landed at Amity Beach to collect the man from the island just after 5pm and take him to hospital in Brisbane.

Onlookers said they feared for the man's life as he hit the sand hard and remained lying on the beach until paramedics arrived.

However, paramedics said the man's injuries were not critical.

No more details are available.

 

