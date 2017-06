Two people are in hospital after falling from rocks near Mount French Rd at Boonah this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service report the incident occurred at 3.40pm.

A man in his 20s suffered a fractured foot and a second patient a gash to the thigh and broken arm.

A Rescue 500 crew was tasked to the scene to winch one patient from the site.

The second patient was assisted out of the area on foot by paramedics.