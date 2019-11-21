Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Chopper finds man after late night search and rescue

Ashley Pillhofer
21st Nov 2019 6:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACQ CQ Rescue was deployed on a late-night mission to recover a boat after an EPIRB was activated last night.

A spokeswoman for the helicopter rescue service said a crew responded after 8pm to locate a sailing boat near Cape Gloucester, 165.2km north west of Mackay.

She said the boat was wedged against rocks at George Point.

A team from Volunteer Marine Rescue aided in the recovery and picked up the sailor, who was found uninjured.

The rescue crew returned to Airlie Beach and then base in Mackay.

cape gloucester epirb racq cq resuce
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        News Sign up now to 'adopt' a family so they too can have a wonderful festive season.

        More than 10,000 jobs available as election closes in

        premium_icon More than 10,000 jobs available as election closes in

        Careers The Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) is now recruiting more than 10,000...

        • 21st Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        Hundreds of fire fighters on rotation for Boonah blaze

        premium_icon Hundreds of fire fighters on rotation for Boonah blaze

        News Improved conditions – from severe to very high fire danger – provided something of...

        Springfield alleged murder mentioned in Ipswich court

        premium_icon Springfield alleged murder mentioned in Ipswich court

        Crime A medical autopsy report on the body of a 54-year-old woman from Springfield...