Chopper called after man suffers serious injuries

Andrew Korner
by
16th Nov 2018 2:51 PM

AN EMERGENCY chopper has been called for a man who has sustained serious leg injuries in a crash at Fernvale this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service says three people were injured in the two vehicle crash on Forest Hill Fernvale Rd about 2.20pm.

Two patients were taken to hospital in a stable condition, however a third patient, a man, was encapsulated in one of the vehicles with serious leg and possible head injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area as road closures are in place.

In a separate incident a pedestrian is in hospital following a collision with a vehicle in Ipswich this morning.

The accident occurred on East St at 10.25am.

The patient was treated for wrist and pelvic pain at the scene before transport to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Ipswich Queensland Times

