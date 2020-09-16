Rescue chopper called after man falls 3m off roof

The Westpac chopper was called when a man fell off a roof at Federal.

The Westpac chopper was called when a man fell off a roof at Federal.

A MAN in his 40s has suffered multiple injuries after he fell 3m off a roof.

Just after 5pm yesterday, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a property at Federal, north west of Bangalow, to a report of a person who had fallen.

TOP STORIES

>>> 'I love him': Rugby coach weeps after death of Lismore teen

>>> Why massive whale carcass will be taken to Lismore tip

>>> 'I still have nightmares': Man watched speeding car hit wife

NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team treated and stabilised the man for leg fractures.

He was then airlifted to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.