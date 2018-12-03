Chopper baiting fire ants spooks, cuts farmers' livestock

GROUNDED: A group of residents near Mutdapilly including Ali Hall (right) are appealing for the fire a nt baiters to not fly the helicopter over their properties because it spooks and causes serious injuries to horses and cattle.

HORSE property owners southwest of Ipswich are calling for a change of tack from Biosecurity Queensland and its fire ant eradication program.

Low-flying choppers used to drop baits on paddocks in the Mt Walker area have been blamed for spooking hoses and livestock, some of which have sustained serious injuries in the process.

Coleyville property owner Ali Hall said while she had an agreement with Biosecurity Queensland to use quad bikes to drop baits on her property, not all horse owners enjoyed the same relationship.

"They quad bike for me so I don't have an issue. The real issue is why can't they quad bike for the other studs,” she said.

"Southeast Queensland has more horses than any other region of Australia and it is the third biggest industry. It is hard for some people to acknowledge that it is a business and our livelihood.”

Ms Hall showed the QT images of a horse badly cut as a result of sprinting into a barbed wire fence after being spooked by a bait-dropping helicopter.

Residents say the choppers can come to within 15m of the ground before banking and turning.

While residents like clydesdale owner Bradley Wood said Biosecurity Queensland usually gave prior warning of a chopper flying in the area, the operations could be cancelled and rescheduled without notice.

"I'm lucky in that I work from home and I can keep an eye out for the horses and any problems, but some of these people are at work all day and could potentially come home to find injured horses,” he said.

"I think Biosecurity Queensland just need to show a bit of understanding. There could be choppers flying around and you cannot get in touch with anyone there to find out what is going on.”

Peak Crossing horse vet Ian Wilbraham said he'd treated "a handful” of animals, including cattle, who had been injured while running away from the fire ant baiting chopper.

He said the most common injuries were deep cuts from running through barbed wire fences.

"With any horse, even if they don't die, the damage can be permanent,” Dr Wilbraham said.

"A scar on a show horse is one example of that.”