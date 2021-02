A man in his 50s was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital this morning.

A man in his 50s was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital this morning.

THE rescue chopper was required at the scene of a crash in Ipswich this morning.

A male in his 50s suffered pelvic injuries after he was involved in a motorcycle collision off Haigslea Cemetery Rd and Raysource Rd, Walloon.

Four ambulance crews were sent to the scene at 8.26am, along with the rescue helicopter.

The man was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.