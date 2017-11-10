Choose kind and make a stand against bullying

You can win one of 70 passes to Wonder in tomorrow's paper.

IPSWICH Residents are being asked to #ChooseKind with the release of new movie Wonder.

Wonder is a heart-warming story based on the New York Times best-seller about August Pullman a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade at a mainstream school for the first time.

The #choosekind class room challenge was then started to educate students on the effects of bullying and start a positive change.

While Wonder will hit cinemas on November 30, Queensland Times readers have the chance to win tickets to an advanced screening at Birch Carroll and Coyle Ipswich.

BCC Cinemas Ipswich manager Alexis Poulsen said BCC supported the anti-bullying messages in the movie and the preview will see a huge activity area for kids as well as face painting, balloons and more.

She said Wonder was good for school aged children but had "a message to teach everyone”.

To help take the message further she has partnered with Livin a charity aimed at reducing the stigma around mental illness.

Livin co-founder and co-CEO Sam Webb said the foundation was about living your best life no matter what set backs you had.

Through Livin he speaks to schools around the country about mental health and always gets students telling him their stories - from dealing with suicide and bullying to asking for someone to talk to.

"It's real stuff, life's never perfect,” he said.

Webb wants to see a mandatory uniform educational program rolled out to schools teaching life skills.

He said one in seven young people experienced a mental health challenge every year.

The best way to deal with it, he advocates, is to speak up and have the confidence to ask for help and that's why Livin promotes the #itaintweaktospeak hashtag.

Mr Webb has dealt with personal hardships and was a survivor contestant in 2016.

"The show is very hard I stepped out of my comfort zone. It was very much a challenge for me.”

He wanted to quit and said the ability to speak about his emotions helped him get through.

Webb said a lot of people feel like a burden on others and that's why they don't speak about their problems.

"But that's the mental illness talking. Talking to someone else is only going to have a positive effect.

"You don't have to be a professional to help.”

His personal mantra is "if in doubt reach out”.

Mr Webb said it was also important to be kind as bullying could be the final step that pushed someone over the edge to ultimately end their life.

There are 70 chances to win tickets to a special preview screening of Wonder.

The Queensland Times is giving away 30 family passes and 40 double passes to celebrate the release of the movie starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

The screening will be held on November 29 at 6.30pm at Birch Carrol and Coyle Ipswich.

Look out for the entry form in tomorrow's paper on page 42 and in every QT until Friday November 17.

The competition closes on Friday November 17 at 11am