27°
News

'Chook' Fowler’s co-accused admits armed robbery

Emma Clarke
| 31st Jul 2017 1:16 PM Updated: 1:24 PM
Anthony Fowler
Anthony Fowler Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FORMER NRL player Anthony "Chook" Fowler's co-accused has admitted to his role in the armed robbery of a Goodna hotel.

Dylan Mark Stewart, 34, and Fowler were charged after Falvey's Cecil Hotel was robbed on March 19, 2015.

Stewart this morning pleaded guilty to one count each of enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, serious assault and robbery in company.

Fowler, 43, on Thursday pleaded guilty to one count each of armed robbery in company, serious assault and enter premises with intent.

Fowler and Stewart will both be sentenced on December 7.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime