'Chook' Fowler’s co-accused admits armed robbery

FORMER NRL player Anthony "Chook" Fowler's co-accused has admitted to his role in the armed robbery of a Goodna hotel.

Dylan Mark Stewart, 34, and Fowler were charged after Falvey's Cecil Hotel was robbed on March 19, 2015.

Stewart this morning pleaded guilty to one count each of enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, serious assault and robbery in company.

Fowler, 43, on Thursday pleaded guilty to one count each of armed robbery in company, serious assault and enter premises with intent.

Fowler and Stewart will both be sentenced on December 7.